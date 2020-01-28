Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RCL. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

