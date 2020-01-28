Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Reduced by Analyst

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE:BY opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $773.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 371,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

