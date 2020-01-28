PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.07

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $206.07 and traded as low as $194.20. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $194.60, with a volume of 290,462 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.83. The stock has a market cap of $847.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

