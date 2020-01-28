Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE) fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 27,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 322,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $7.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.