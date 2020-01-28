PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,917 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.