ProxyNode Tops One Day Trading Volume of $86.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $145,802.00 and $86.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 104.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.01256644 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000715 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 150,677,342 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

