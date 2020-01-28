Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PROV stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $162.45 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.52.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.
