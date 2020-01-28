Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $3.60. Providence Resources shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 252,216 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

