ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Up to $21.41

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.47, but opened at $21.41. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 6,289,308 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QID. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

