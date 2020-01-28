ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Up to $21.41

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.47, but opened at $21.41. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 6,289,308 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.
ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)
ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.