ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.93, 144,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,308,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF makes up about 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. XR Securities LLC owned 2.15% of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

