Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th.

PROF opened at $11.98 on Monday. Profound Medicl has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

