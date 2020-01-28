Profile Utility Token (PUT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,932.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Allcoin and Coinrail. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $80,777.00 and $9,932.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049965 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00070962 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,027.10 or 1.00107716 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00038605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.