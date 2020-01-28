Procter & Gamble’s (PG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.86.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average of $121.24. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.