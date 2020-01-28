Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PMO. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Premier Oil to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

PMO opened at GBX 106.55 ($1.40) on Monday. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $886.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.53.

In other news, insider Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £298.98 ($393.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 596 shares of company stock worth $54,876.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

