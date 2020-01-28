Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
PREM stock remained flat at $GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,741,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.08. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
About Premier African Minerals
