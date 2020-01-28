Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

PREM stock remained flat at $GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,741,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.08. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

