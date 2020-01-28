Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.54. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 664,483 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $463.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.71.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.