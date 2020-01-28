Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 20%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) dropped 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 108,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 135,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$24.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

