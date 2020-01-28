PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. PPL accounts for 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 89,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 790,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,840,754. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

