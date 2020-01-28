Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.23 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003839 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, LATOKEN and Kucoin. Populous has a total market cap of $18.23 million and $2.26 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Mercatox, Binance, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, DragonEX, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

