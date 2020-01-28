Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 122.6% in January

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Polar Power worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POLA opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

