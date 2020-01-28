Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PCOM opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $223.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter. Points International had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 2.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.60% of Points International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

PCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

