PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.67 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. PIVX has a total market cap of $15.67 million and $383,382.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010091 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005470 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Coinbe, Graviex, Bisq, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

