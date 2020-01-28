Piper Sandler Comments on Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

