Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 6.9%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $37.99, 144,061 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 112,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97.
In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier acquired 1,052,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.
