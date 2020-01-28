Phantasma Market Cap Tops $1.66 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $482,867.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049981 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00071009 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,052.35 or 1.00225198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00038605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.