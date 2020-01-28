Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-$2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-$50.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.44 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.92 EPS.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 20,143,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

