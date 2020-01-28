Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 14th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of PBT opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $185.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,836.26% and a net margin of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

