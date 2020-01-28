Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 14th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of PBT opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $185.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,836.26% and a net margin of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

