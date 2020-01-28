PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,400. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

