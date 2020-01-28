PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut PerkinElmer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.79.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $98.67. 1,113,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.