Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Performant Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

