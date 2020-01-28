PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

