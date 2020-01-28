Peerplays Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.15 million and $264,464.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.