Patron Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Patron has a market cap of $54,961.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. In the last week, Patron has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
About Patron
Patron Token Trading
Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX, Hotbit, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
