Parkside Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in FMC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in FMC by 839.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 383,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.