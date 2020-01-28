Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of PLC traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.26. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$23.16 and a 12-month high of C$31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $873.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 0.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

