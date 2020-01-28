PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of PNRL remained flat at $$1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

