ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Reaches $0.40

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $125,790.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00646680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007487 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

