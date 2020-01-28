Pandacoin (PND) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Pandacoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $330.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

