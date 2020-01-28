Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $695,970.00. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.