Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Owens-Illinois from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 12.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

