Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Receives $13.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,972,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,570,000 after acquiring an additional 176,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,580,000 after acquiring an additional 598,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 60.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,599,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,602. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.