Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.14

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.14 and traded as high as $53.85. Otter Tail shares last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 4,582 shares changing hands.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Otter Tail by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

