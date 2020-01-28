OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07.

About OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc, through its portfolio companies, focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality. It identifies and invests in start-ups, which are working on projects in various sectors of the global economy, including finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

