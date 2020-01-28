O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

Get O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of OUSA opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1063 dividend. This is a positive change from O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.