Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 15,220,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

