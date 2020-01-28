Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $69.76 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

