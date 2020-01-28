Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,795 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

