Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 32,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,152. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

