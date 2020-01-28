Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,139,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.39. 12,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,206. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $132.51 and a one year high of $156.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.52.

