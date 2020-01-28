Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.99. 69,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

